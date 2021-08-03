Cancel
Environment

New thunderstorm alerts will soon pop up on your phone: Here’s what they mean

By Alison Martin
Chicago Sun-Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service started a new system this week to better categorize the severity of incoming thunderstorms and providing clarity on the potential impacts of those storms. Launched Aug. 2, the NWS added a “damage threat” tag to its severe thunderstorm warnings, similar to the ones that already accompany...

#Thunderstorms#Mobile#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Alerts#Wea
