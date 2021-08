SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois State Fair attendees will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, due to the fairgrounds being located in an area that is seeing high transmission rates of COVID-19. Additionally, all Grandstand concert-goers will have to wear masks to all performances, and ticketholders in the Standing Room Only Section will be required to provide a copy of their vaccine card, vaccine record or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the concert.