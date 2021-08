CareerEdge, the workforce development initiative of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, recently received a $125,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant extends the 11-year partnership between CareerEdge and Gulf Coast, which was a founding investor in CareerEdge. CareerEdge will use the grant funds for on-the-job training, internships, and salary subsidies for local employers; the money will also be used for CareerEdge’s Fast-Track training programs, a way for employers to quickly fill in-demand job openings while offering rapid credentialing and certifications critical within the industry.