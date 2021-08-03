Denver Police Officers Hit The Street To Mingle With Community For National Night Out

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers will be out on Tuesday evening, meeting members of the community and mingling with those they serve. Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual event promoting police and community partnerships.

CBS4 found Denver police officers, including Chief Paul Pazen, out with the “Copsicle Cruiser” handing out ice cream at Mestizo-Curtis Park.

“There are events in every part of the city all over, we encourage folks to get out to say ‘Hi’ to neighbors to meet someone new, participate in National Night Out. It’s how we can make Denver a stronger and safer city,” said Pazen.

Other police departments across Colorado are hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday.