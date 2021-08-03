Cancel
Report: Vikings Have One of NFL's Lowest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

By Will Ragatz
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not too difficult to understand why Mike Zimmer is so frustrated with the Vikings' unvaccinated players. There are a lot of them, and many of them play important roles on the field. That creates a major competitive disadvantage in a season where Zimmer's job could be on line if his team doesn't bounce back and at least reach the playoffs.

