There is no doubt that the past few years have rocked the United States of America and its citizens. A global pandemic, economic uncertainty, and campaigns for justice have lately been inescapable topics at the dinner table for most Americans. Sometimes, the way that the world looks today may be discouraging to those who think that the gaps that have become so apparent in our society can never be bridged. However, it is always important to hold on to faith and hope, keeping in mind that acts of kindness and love are not as infrequent as mainstream media outlets would lead you to believe.