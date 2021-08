Every summer, I dread hearing the news — another dog left to die a slow, miserable death after being left in an overheated car. It’s a senseless and easily preventable tragedy, but it happens each year as soon as warm weather rolls in. A Florida police dog named Diesel died after being left in a squad car. A mother dog and her nine puppies were left in a car in the San Francisco Bay Area for about six hours, killing three of the puppies. And the warmest weather is still to come. The good news is that laws are changing, and more people are learning about the danger of leaving animals in hot cars.