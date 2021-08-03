Olympics 2021 - Boxers Keyshawn Davis, Richard Torrez Jr. and Duke Ragan are poised to end U.S. men's gold-medal drought
For decades, Team USA was the standard-bearer of Olympic boxing, a factory of future heavyweight champions no matter the weight class. Floyd Patterson won middleweight gold at the 1952 Helsinki Games before capturing the heavyweight championship. Eight years later, Cassius Clay claimed light heavyweight gold in Rome and went on to become Muhammad Ali. More gold followed at heavyweight in each of the next two Games: Joe Frazier in Tokyo (1964) and George Foreman in Mexico City (1968).www.espn.com
