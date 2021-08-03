Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Receives Well-Deserved 44th Birthday Gift From Bruce Arians That Ironically Goes Against Everything the GOAT Stands For

By Stephen Sheehan
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady didn’t win seven Super Bowl titles by taking it easy on himself. Anyone who’s crossed paths with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can see he operates with a different mindset than most people. And by taking a somewhat obsessive approach to dieting and training, he’s been able to extend his career longer than most NFL players could ever dream of.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

163K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tb12#Patriots#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady may have made headlines for partying a little too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration, but nobody parties quite like Rob Gronkowski. And you can be sure Gronk made sure to remind everyone. On Thursday, Brady had some fun with the Stanley Cup Twitter account,...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLhypebeast.com

Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady blown away by Buccaneers’ Super Bowl ring

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, but his newest one has the most pizzazz. “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers. “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”
NFLbucsreport.com

Watch: Bruce Arians Impersonating Rob Gronkowski

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has had some memorable interactions with the members of the media over the years. Just recently Arians took exception to how the media covered the Buccaneers following the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols. So when Arians decided to have a little fun impersonating Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, it was a welcomed change.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady turns 44: Here's how long the Buccaneers QB would need to play to become NFL's oldest player

Tom Brady has now taken a trip around the sun 44 times as the Buccaneers quarterback celebrates his 44th birthday on Tuesday. Given that he's once again entering a season as a defending Super Bowl champion, this birthday is simply another reminder of just how unprecedented his accomplishments are at his age. Of course, Brady defying the normal understanding of aging is nothing new. Almost on a yearly basis, the quarterback is setting the bar even higher for what a player is capable of doing and for how long.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Peyton Manning News

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were fierce rivals on the gridiron for nearly two decades. But make no mistake, they have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. On Sunday, Manning will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’ll be plenty of notable names in attendance for his enshrinement ceremony this weekend, including Brady.
NFLNBC Sports

Brady's latest comment about Bucs could be a jab at Patriots

Tom Brady didn't miss a beat after leaving the New England Patriots last March, throwing 40 touchdown passes at age 43 while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. But observant fans may have noticed a different Brady off the field. Often guarded during media sessions with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals His Birthday Present For Tom Brady

This Tuesday, Tom Brady will reach a very special milestone in his football career and in life: his 44th birthday. To commemorate this August 3, Bruce Arians plans to reward him with a unique birthday present. Arians and Brady have developed a strong relationship during their brief time together, so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy