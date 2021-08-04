Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Piedmont 'very optimistic' on North Carolina permit approval

By Ernest Scheyder
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062i0D_0bGrxuqO00
A rock stamped with a logo is displayed at Piedmont Lithium's headquarters in Belmont, Gaston County, North Carolina, U.S., July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder/Files

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL.O)expects to receive state regulatory approval for its proposed North Carolina lithium project and have it fully funded by mid-2022, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Piedmont's project would be among the largest U.S. lithium mines and a key domestic source of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries. But some local North Carolina officials have voiced concerns about its environmental impact and said they may block or delay it. read more

The company will apply for a state mining permit by mid-August and expects the review process to last six to nine months, CEO Keith Phillips told the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference.

"We're very optimistic of receiving that permit," Phillips said, adding he also expects the company to receive a necessary zoning variance from Gaston County, west of Charlotte. Phillips did not forecast a timeline for county approval. read more

State and county officials could not immediately be reached for comment after regular business hours.

State officials told Reuters last month they expected an application "in the near future." County officials have said they would not consider a zoning change until a state permit is issued. read more

During his presentation, Phillips did not discuss an announcement earlier this week that Piedmont has pushed back its timeline to begin shipments of lithium chemicals to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). read more

To fund the $840 million project, Phillips said Piedmont expects to rely on a U.S. Department of Energy loan and an outside investor who could take a stake in up to half of the project "and hopefully pay a big price for that. If they don't, we won't bring in a partner." read more

Phillips said he hoped to have funding secured by the middle of next year.

The company, which recently took stakes in lithium projects in Quebec and Ghana, likely won't make other acquisitions in the near future, Phillips added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Piedmont Lithium Inc#State#Department Of Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on

Childcare centers in North Carolina, which’ve struggled with a workforce shortage for years, now grapple with major financial fallout from the pandemic — despite remaining open for much of the past year. What’s happening: Across the state, nearly one-third of child care centers reported revenue losses of $45,000 or more stemming from the pandemic, according […] The post North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Moore County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Man residing in North Carolina charged with naturalization fraud

A Moore County man arrested on charges of naturalization fraud had an initial appearance July 14 before United States Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld in Greensboro, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. A federal grand jury had returned an indictment charging...
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Cooper to honor end of federal jobless benefits in North Carolina

The Center Square – Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he would accept the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits in the state when they expire on Labor Day. Cooper said it was too late for the state to modify the benefits ahead of Sept. 6, when they are set to expire. Lawmakers must fill in the gaps to help workers, he said.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I have a feeling that the state of North Carolina...

Is going to screw up the Georgia game for us with this new Delta virus media blitz. We better start pushing to move this game to Clemson or by the time of kickoff, we will be playing in mask in front of no fans. hufferbilly®. Orange Blooded [2073]. TigerPulse: 76%
Roanoke, VAWSLS

Roanoke man drowns in Atlantic Ocean while in North Carolina

A 36-year-old Roanoke man died Monday after an accidental drowning in North Carolina, according to officials. The town of Emerald Isle announced that Joshua Paul Bishop died at 3 p.m. while being treated at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He was taken there after first responders pulled him from...
Beaufort County, SCIsland Packet Online

The people of South Carolina approve of marijuana, but don’t have the power to get it

Back when I was just a simple country boy in high school in a small town in Kansas, I was taught that in a democracy, the people had control over how their government worked. Said control required that the people could enact laws that they desired that their representatives wouldn’t enact for them, that the people could change the laws that their representatives wouldn’t change, and that they could replace any representative who displeased them after election. The power to write laws was called initiative, the power to change was called referendum, and the power to remove was called recall.

Comments / 3

Community Policy