Quenton Nelson’s Brutal Injury Confirms the Colts are the NFL’s Most Cursed Franchise
Every year, it feels like the Indianapolis Colts are finally heading in the right direction. They’ve hit on draft picks that turned into stars like linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor. They’ve acquired key pieces via trade like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. They play in easily the worst division in all of football. This has to be the year for them. It has to.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0