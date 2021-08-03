Northam announces new historical markers highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander history
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — There are five new state historical markers highlighting Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) history in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new markers which were submitted by students across the Commonwealth through the inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. In a virtual event on Monday, Northam recognized the students and educators with the year’s winning submissions.www.wavy.com
