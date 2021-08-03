Plug-ins I Actually Use: Felix Cartal
Considering Felix Cartal’s fourth album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People, has only been available for less than 50 days, it’s doing extremely well. Released on 25 June 2021, it has already amassed more than 60 million streams on Spotify alone, indicating that the Canadian producer’s work is clearly in demand. He’s been working tirelessly to make it so, though; he’s officially remixed tracks by Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Dillon Francis, Doja Cat, ZEDD and plenty more, and was included in Billboard’s list of 13 Dance Artists Who Dominated 2017.www.musictech.net
