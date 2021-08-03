From Olympic Gold to Solid Ground: The Hardiek Azzi Family in Mill Valley

As we gear up to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games, and in honor of the Olympic spirit, Mill Valley Living is excited to be featuring the Hardiek Azzi family: Jennifer Lynn Azzi – a 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist in Women’s Basketball and current Associate Vice President, Development at University of San Francisco – and her wife, Blair Hardiek, also a former collegiate basketball player and current Global Technical Director for the NBA. The couple and their budding family – including son Macklin (4), daughter Camden (14 months), loyal English Bulldog, Ella and their adorable, fluffy cat, Mr. Whitey – have settled in Mill Valley and couldn’t be more content. And busy!