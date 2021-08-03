Emerson’s Cleared. Now What?

On June 23 the Bend Police Department, in coordination with social services agencies, closed and cleared Emerson Avenue, where 40 to 50 unhoused people were living on City right of ways, using a City policy uniquely tailored for Emerson that could guide how unhoused encampments are swept in the future. At the Bend City Council meeting approving the policy on June 2, Councilor Anthony Broadman called it a “dress rehearsal” for problems in the community, as the number of unhoused people continues to increase yearly.