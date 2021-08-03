Cancel
Rudy Sarzo “I’m going home,” to Quiet Riot

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary bassist, Rudy Sarzo, has announced that he will be returning to Quiet Riot in 2022. In the 18 years since his time with QR Sarzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Dio, Whitesnake, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, and the Guess Who. He has also appeared in numerous videos, becoming a staple on MTV. Being a part of so many iconic hard rock and metal acts, Sarzo considers Quiet Riot his home as he explains in an interview with Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation.

