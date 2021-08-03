Rudy Sarzo “I’m going home,” to Quiet Riot

The footage of Ozzy taped for use by Entertainment Tonight was shot in early December of 1981 (not 1982 as the video notes). Ozz and his band, the perfect alignment of Randy Rhoads, Rudy Sarzo, Tommy Aldrige, and the newly added Don Airey on keyboards (who was in the band for the recording of Blizzard of Ozz) were rehearsing for the North American leg of the Diary of a Madman tour in Los Angeles. It was midway through December when rehearsals started, and a couple of weeks before their first gig at the Cow Palace – which as the name infers, got its start as a venue for massive livestock exhibitions. In 1949 it was designated to also be used as a public venue eventually playing host to AC/DC in 1980, Black Sabbath in 1983, Prince in 1985, Metallica in 1986 and Ozzy Osbourne on December 30th, 1981.