Bozeman, MT

Billings Clinic setting up temporary clinics in Bozeman as work continues on new building

By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillings Clinic plans to set up three temporary clinics to immediately begin seeing Bozeman patients as work continues on the new campus west of Costco. Construction on the 140,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue, is expected to finish in late spring 2022. The work began in earnest in October and is the beginning of development for Billings Clinic’s 58-acre campus.

