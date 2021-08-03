Billings Clinic setting up temporary clinics in Bozeman as work continues on new building

Billings Clinic plans to set up three temporary clinics to immediately begin seeing Bozeman patients as work continues on the new campus west of Costco. Construction on the 140,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue, is expected to finish in late spring 2022. The work began in earnest in October and is the beginning of development for Billings Clinic’s 58-acre campus.