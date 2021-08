It's been a pivotal year for business owners where some of us got creative and found opportunity in the Covid-19 crisis, while others struggled to keep the lights on and the doors open. Wherever you fall on that spectrum, many of us found a new normal as the pandemic dragged on. But there is a new threat on the horizon that could put us all back at square one. As Delta variant cases increase across the country, many business owners are worried about what the surge of new cases could mean for their business.