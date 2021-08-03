Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

August events to impact Pikes Peak highway and summit access

 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Access to Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will be impacted by two special events in August, the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb on Saturday, Aug. 7 and the Pikes Peak Ascent on Aug. 21.

Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

On Aug. 7, the highway will delay opening to the summit until 9 a.m. The North Slope Recreation Area will operate as normal, opening at 7:30 a.m. For additional event information, visit ColoradoSpringsSports.org/PikesPeakCyclingHillClimb.

Pikes Peak Ascent

On Aug, 21, the summit will be closed to highway visitors, including Pikes Peak Ascent spectators. Guests will be allowed to drive as far as Devils Playground, which is located at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, starting at noon that day. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. Visitors should anticipate congestion along the highway and in the parking areas, and parking at Glen Cove will be reserved for race personnel only. The race will be live streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Pikes Peak Marathon officials encourage all family and friends of runners to watch the race from the park and celebrate with runners upon their return to Manitou Springs. For more information on the race, visit PikesPeakMarathon.org.

Shuttle Service

Aug. 15 is the final day of shuttle service to the summit. The shuttle has been taking the majority of highway visitors from Devils Playground to the summit this summer due to extremely limited summit parking while ongoing sitework is underway. Summit parking will still be extremely limited, and access cannot be guaranteed. Highway visitors should expect to make it as far as Devils Playground. Summit access will be first come, first served. Site work on the summit is expected to be complete by the end of September 2021, weather dependent.

For more information on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, an enterprise of the City of Colorado Springs, visit PikesPeakColorado.com.

