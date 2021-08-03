Cancel
Arp, TX

Former Rusk High School band director named principal at Arp High School

By Progress staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 1 day ago
MIKE MILLER Photo courtesy of the Arp ISD

ARP — The Arp Independent School District announced on Tuesday that Mike Miller has been promoted to principal at Arp High School.

Miller previously was the principal at Arp Junior High for two years.

Prior to coming to Arp, Miller served for four years as the assistant principal and CTE director at the Center Independent School District.

Miller worked as the band director at Rusk High School for 15 years, before he made the move to administration at Center.

"I am proud to be joining the team at AHS," Miller said in a media release. "I hope to visit with (the faculty and staff) during the coming days to find out what makes AHS great, and how I can help continue the tradition."

Miller is taking over for Bryan Hurst, who has accepted a similar position within the Quitman Independent School District.

