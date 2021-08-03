Cancel
Natalie Portman's HBO movie, 'Days of Abandonment,' not going forward

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Films' "The Days of Abandonment," announced to star and be produced by Long Island-raised Natalie Portman, has been abandoned. "Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' 'Days of Abandonment' prior to the start of filming," HBO said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work."

