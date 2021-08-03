Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter

By Reg Chapman
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A longtime peace activist is calling it quits in Minneapolis.

For more than 18 years, KG Wilson has offered his time, energy and talents to help those impacted by violence.

Two months ago, that violence took his 6-year-old granddaughter, Aniya Allen’s life.

Wilson says he’s given Minneapolis everything he had.

His path to activism began on a park bench in Loring Park. Eighteen years ago, he decided to dedicate his life to serving others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1emg_0bGrwgYP00

Credit: CBS

He gave up gangs, drugs and violence and focused on peace and healing of a community.

“No more Minneapolis,” he said.

Now he is giving it all up, but only in the city that has caused him more pain than he can bare.

“This right here shattered my heart into thousands of pieces,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s granddaughter Aniya Allen is one of three children shot in the head amid growing gun violence in Minneapolis.

“All three of them were shot within weeks in the same area and there is no one in jail. Two months,” Wilson screamed.

The shooting of LaDavionne Garrett, Jr., Trinity Ottoson-Smith, and his granddaughter took him to a place he did not want to be.

“My anger got so strong, Reg, that I was losing myself and I wanted to take justice on my own, not caring about the outcome or anything and so when that thought came into my mind I said you know what I can’t do that,” Wilson said.

What he could do is step back.

“This will not be the place where I will be active at. You will see me in other places but not here,” Wilson said.

Wilson has moved out of Minneapolis and says he will respond to other cities and communities.

He believes he has given all he can to the city of Minneapolis.

“What you gave to me in return only was a murdered 6-year-old grandchild and no justice,” said Wilson.

He prays for the community he can no longer support. He also wants those responsible for the bloodshed to be held accountable.

“Those that shot those children are still out there in North Minneapolis,” said Wilson.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting LaDavionne Garrett, Jr. and killing Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottson-Smith.

