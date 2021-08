MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face coverings will again be required inside Hennepin and Ramsey county facilities. In separate announcements, officials from Hennepin and Ramsey counties announced that face coverings will again be required inside county buildings beginning Wednesday. In Hennepin County, it will apply to “all employees, volunteers and visitors ages five and up, regardless of vaccination status.” In June, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved easing requirements for face coverings at most Ramsey County facilities as COVID-19 cases began dropping significantly and the positivity rate fell below the “caution” status. The decisions come as the Delta variant surges in the state and...