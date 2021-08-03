Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings city water usage drops 40 percent after restrictions imposed on Mondays

By Andrea Lutz
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gJ4w_0bGrwYRT00

Billings- It’s been one day since the Billings city water department implemented water restrictions and already city officials are praising residents for doing their part to conserve water.

“I’m thankful for the Billings community because they... really did step up,“ said Louis Engels with the water department.

Engels says the city saw a 40 percent dip in water use, which was a significant difference.

“Which Monday previously had been our highest,” he said. “This Monday, we were completely full in our reservoirs, so... it's been a nice break.”

And a major question on the minds of many during this implementation of the restrictions: Did residents use more water on Sunday or Tuesday to compensate?

“We did see a little higher level on Sunday, which we expected a little bit, and then Tuesday so far has been, it's been good, it's been a normal Tuesday,” he said.

Engels says Mondays are high usage days so any talk of limiting water use to odd and even-numbered days, wouldn’t be as effective.

“We get the question a lot,” he said. “Why not just even, odd watering like some communities? But there are differing results on that, sometimes that can cause people to water even more because they will overwater.”

And what about those who still chose to water on Monday even though restrictions are in place?

“Our plan is to get some door hangers on some residents that we've been seen watering on Mondays, and gently remind them that, 'hey this is a restriction, and you're required to do this,'” he said.

Engels says the city can also monitor water usage through smart meters.

“We can tell who's watering on Monday, so we'll be checking those to verify,” he said.

Users can call in with concerns to the water department if they see a neighbor or business not following the rule.

Then, Engels says they’ll provide those addresses with a friendly reminder of the rule.

He also says, those not following the water restriction can face a misdemeanor charge under the city’s water and sewer rights agreement.

But overall, he says the 33,000 water users in the city did a great job of following the restrictions.

“I’m really pleased.”

The restriction stays in effect for six weeks.

Comments / 1

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Water Usage#Odd And Even#Reservoirs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

As delta variant surges in Yellowstone County, care facilities ramp up vaccination push

BILLINGS- On Wednesday, the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command released new numbers showing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Leadership at St. John’s United retirement community in Billings says they’ve changed little in the months since the pandemic peaked, still implementing the same safety procedures they have for months to protect guests.
IndustryPosted by
Q2 News

Scorching temperatures increase demand for HVAC businesses

Air conditioning units used to not be a common appliance in Montana, but this unusually hot summer has a lot of residents desperate to get one. “We are scheduling clear out into December right now for air conditioners still,” said Diana Hillman with Graybeal's All Service HVAC company.
Posted by
Q2 News

A break from the excessive heat

It was another record setting day Tuesday across the viewing area:. Billings: 106° (103°- 1947) Miles City: 108° (104°-2006) Sheridan: 107° (102°- 2006 at Airport) Now, let the “cool down” begin. It will still be hot, but the excessive heat starts to retreat this afternoon as we are behind a cold front.

Comments / 1

Community Policy