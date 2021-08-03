Cancel
Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito in stable condition after on-field collapse

By Alyssa Hertel, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

The Philadelphia Phillies released a statement saying minor-leaguer Daniel Brito is in “stable condition” after having two surgeries.

Brito suffered a medical emergency in the first inning of a game Saturday night between the Phillies’ Class AAA Lehigh Valley Ironpigs and the Rochester Red Wings.

He appeared dazed near third base before Ironpigs manager Gary Jones and Red Wings manager Matthew LeCroy, along with a couple Lehigh Valley players, rushed to his side. The group held Brito up before lowering him to the ground, and shortly after, the broadcast showed his leg start to shake before the camera angle changed.

Daniel Brito, Leigh Valley IronPigs' third baseman Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Brito was given oxygen and remained on the ground for about 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived to take him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Saturday’s game was suspended and Sunday’s game was postponed, giving Brito’s teammates time to focus on his status and recovery.

The 23-year-old third baseman had surgery on Saturday night and Sunday, but will continue to undergo medical evaluation, the Phillies said. He had complained about a headache before collapsing, according to the (Rochester) Democrat & Chronicle .

“He needs a lot of prayers,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s scary. It just shows you how precious everything is.”

Phillies assistant general manager Bryan Minniti described Brito – who has played in Philadelphia’s system since 2015 – as a “special kid” and said “a lot of people are worried."

After the game was postponed, Red Wings players signed, customized and framed a jersey for Brito.

The Phillies said Brito is with his girlfriend and mother, who arrived from Venezuela. Brito was signed out of his home country as a teenager during the 2014-15 signing period. He reached Class AAA this season but had played only eight games with Lehigh Valley. Brito won a minor league Gold Glove in 2018.

Contact Alyssa Hertel at ahertel@usatoday.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito in stable condition after on-field collapse

