Yes, You Can Bid on a Slice of Princess Diana’s 40-Year-Old Wedding Cake

By Samantha Leffler
Food Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you simply can’t get enough of the royal family, now is your chance to own a piece of blue-blooded history. The only catch? The royal artifact in question is a 40-year-old piece of wedding cake from the late Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles that’s expected to go for several hundred dollars.

