Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly tied the knot last year after nearly 20 years together

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Actor John Corbett revealed he married his girlfriend of nearly two decades, Bo Derek , at the end of last year.

During an appearance on CBS' "The Talk" on Tuesday, the "Sex and the City" alum told host and friend Jerry O’Connell about the couple's hush-hush nuptials, adding that his confession was the "first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it."

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett continued, as he showed off his wedding ring for the camera. "… And this is probably the first time, you know, we're pretty private people.

"We didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew."

A rep for Derek confirmed to USA TODAY the couple "were married late last year in a private ceremony."

"After 20 years, we decided to get married," Corbett said before explaining the timing of their wedding was an intentional attempt to put a positive spin on the year 2020.

"We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," Corbett said. "And we thought, let's get one nice thing out of it."

Corbett and Derek, an actress and producer, began dating in 2002. Derek previously told Entertainment Tonight that getting married was never a priority for the couple.

"It's not really a conscious decision not to," Derek told the publication. "It's just at our age we're not going to have children: we're not building a new family together that this is important to a family tree. So, for us, it would just be a piece of paper."

Corbett also told ET that Derek's attentiveness has played an important role in the longevity of their relationship.

"Because she really listens to me," Corbett said. "By that, I mean she really listens to what I'm saying and watches what I'm doing and she's just present. She's in the moment as the cliché saying goes."

More: Bo Derek on why she hasn't married boyfriend John Corbett and that 30-year age gap with John Derek

Last August, Derek told Fox News that Corbett's sense of humor has helped maintain their chemistry after many years together.

“He makes me laugh all the time," Derek said at the time. "He’s full of life, full of joy: I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there."

Corbett recently starred in the ABC dramedy series "Rebel" and Netflix’s "To All the Boys" film series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly tied the knot last year after nearly 20 years together

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

212K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Derek
Person
John Corbett
Person
Jerry O'connell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Entertainment Tonight#Fox News#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

John Corbett Reveals He and Longtime Girlfriend Bo Derek Secretly Got Married in 2020

A well-kept secret! John Corbett revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot after nearly 20 years together — over seven months ago. “Around Christmastime, we got married,” the Sex and the City alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, August 3, appearance on The Talk. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity.”
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is John Corbett’s wife Bo Derek?

ACTOR John Corbett and actress Bo Derek have been together for two decades and are finally married. Corbett revealed during an appearance on The Talk on CBS that the two secretly got married at the end of 2020. Who is John Corbett’s wife Bo Derek?. Corbett told Jerry O'Connell on...
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Demi Moore Poses with Her Three Lookalike Daughters in New Photoshoot

Throughout the first half of 2021, we've been gifted with a number of iconic mother-daughter photoshoots. Back in March, Serena Williams debuted her first fashion campaign with her daughter Olympia, where the two wore all-black leotards and matching heels for Stuart Weitzman. Meanwhile, J.Lo gave us a stunning 3-generations shoot with her daughter, Emme, and her mom to promote her J.Lo Beauty brand for Mother's Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The One Vegetable Kelly Clarkson Can't Stand

It can be a real delight when you find out that you share a favorite cocktail or comfort food with your Hollywood crush or idol, like Kelly Clarkson, who is no stranger to having devoted fans who feel connected to her. "The Voice" judge is so adored by her fans that just recently many reached out, as if having an invested relationship with her, sending messages of concern and offering relationship advice in light of her recent filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock (via The Blast).
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

“When They See Us” actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at the age of 64. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Wednesday, Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee broke the sad news on Facebook. She wrote, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

News anchor and political commentator George Stephanopoulos is about to make his debut as the guest host of Jeopardy! Starting on July 12, 2021, the chief anchor of This Week will delight contestants and viewers with his impeccable manners and an exceptional sense of humor. So, will George's family be watching from home? Does he have a partner or a wife? What about his kids?
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

12 Children That Look Just Like Their Celebrity Parents

When a couple welcomes a child into the world, one of the first things people look at is the baby’s characteristics to determine which parent has the stronger genes. This is especially true for celebrities and their kids. Fans can't seem to get enough of the fact that Ava Phillipe is practically the spitting image of mom, Reese Witherspoon, and Suri Cruise is a mini-me of her mother, Katie Holmes.﻿
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple. In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy