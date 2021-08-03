Cancel
Pro-Bowlers move up softball challenge

By Tanner Bickford
newradiosports.com
 17 days ago

In the limited off-time from their Green Bay Packers Training Camp practices, the plans for pro-bowlers Za’Darius Smith and Aaron Jones to compete on the softball diamond has been moved up one day. The Green and Gold Charity Softball Challenge at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton was originally scheduled for Monday, August 16th but is now slated for Sunday, August 15th. The game is now taking on a “Sunday Night Softball” theme. Tickets that were bought for August 16th will still be honored at the softball game. The Sunday event starts at 7:05 P.M.

