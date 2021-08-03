Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports

By PAUL J. WEBER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9yoC_0bGrvIWs00
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021 file photo, A Texas Department of Public Safety officer in Del Rio, Texas directs a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in. he Biden administration sued Texas on Friday, July 30, 2021 to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state's border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday blocked Texas from allowing state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19 as worries and new cases are rising along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The temporary order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso is at least a short-term victory for the Biden administration, which had warned that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan would create more problems amid high levels of summer border crossings in Texas —- particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, which one U.S. official called the “epicenter of the current surge.”

In a sign of the growing strain, local officials there who have rebuffed Abbott’s hardline immigration actions to jail border crossers and build new barrier declared a local state of disaster this week as COVID-19 cases climb and capacity at migrant shelters is stretched.

Cardone said Abbott’s directive would have the effect of “exacerbating the spread of COVID-19.” She scheduled another hearing for next week.

Abbott’s office did not immediately comment on the ruling.

Like Texas, the Biden administration is also raising concerns about the much more contagious delta variant as large numbers of noncitizens continue arriving at Texas’ southern border. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control renewed emergency powers that allow federal authorities to expel families at the border on grounds it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

But in suing Texas, the Justice Department accused Abbott of potentially worsening the spread of COVID-19, saying in court filings that impeding the transfer of migrants would prolong the detention of unaccompanied children in “increasingly crowded” facilities.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, a Democrat who is the top elected official in the Rio Grande Valley’s largest county, said Tuesday that typically about 8% of migrants tested for COVID-19 were positive. He said that number is now at 16% — roughly in line with Texas’ overall positivity rate of 17%, according to state health figures.

“It’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” said Cortez, defending his local disaster order.

Critics have accused Abbott, who is up for a third term in 2022, of trying to deflect blame for Texas’ rapidly surging COVID-19 numbers on migrants as he rejects calls to reinstate mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions. On Tuesday, Texas surpassed 7,000 hospitalized virus patients for the first time since February and reported more than 11,000 new cases.

Abbott last week had authorized Texas’ growing presence of state troopers along the border to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it transports migrants. Troopers could then reroute vehicles back to their point of origin or impound them. Civil rights groups and immigration advocates have expressed concerns that the directive to troopers could invite racial profiling.

Border crossings usually slow during stifling — and sometimes fatal — summer heat. But U.S. authorities revealed Monday that they likely picked up 19,000 unaccompanied children in July, exceeding the previous high of 18,877 in March. The June total was 15,253, according to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, who singled out the Rio Grande Valley for having the largest numbers.

Overall, U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times at the border in July, up from 188,829 in June and the highest in more than 20 years. But the numbers aren’t directly comparable because many cross repeatedly under a pandemic-related ban known as Title 42, which is named for a 1944 public health law.

The CDC said Monday that the ban would remain until its director “determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health.”

Comments / 6

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mexico#Ap#Republican#The Justice Department#Abbott Of#Democrat#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas Gov. Abbott Reaffirms No More State Shutdowns, Mandates During Pandemic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “Lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic.” That’s the word today from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking during remarks to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Another thing that has propelled business operations in Texas for you as well as others across the state is that Texas has remained open for business during the course of the pandemic,” said Abbott. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic.” Abbott...
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hits back after judge blocks illegal immigration order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking the Biden Justice Department to task after a federal judge blocked his executive order allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants over fears they could spread COVID-19. Abbott blasted the temporary order issued by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El...
Immigrationwmleader.com

Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone blocks Texas immigration stop order

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state of Texas from allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants on the grounds they might be spreading COVID-19. The order by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso handed an initial victory to the Biden administration, which...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Biden administration will offer J&J vaccine to migrants in U.S. custody along border

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is preparing to begin offering coronavirus vaccines to migrants in U.S. custody along the Mexico border, where illegal crossings are at the highest levels in more than two decades and health officials are struggling with soaring numbers of infections, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials with knowledge of the plan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
ImmigrationWashington Times

DHS says released border migrants are ‘generally’ tested for COVID-19

A top Homeland Security official told a federal judge Tuesday that illegal immigrants caught and released at the border are “generally” tested for the coronavirus, as he sought to bolster the government’s lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The affidavit from David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border policy, came after...
Texas Stateimmigrationreform.com

Texas Governor Refuses to Budge in Fight Against Border Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed an executive order on July 28 that prohibits the ground transport of illegal migrants during the “COVID-19 disaster.”. The order states that in the Rio Grande Valley, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has “seen a 900 percent increase in the number of migrant detainees who tested positive for COVID-19.” These migrants are then transported across Texas, further exposing communities to the spread of the virus.
Texas StateWashington Times

Biden’s assault on the Texas border

President Biden refuses to fulfill his duty to secure the nation by safeguarding its southern border. With no other recourse, Texas has stepped into the breach to protect its citizens from entrants from foreign lands – many harmless but some infected with COVID-19. Federal authorities have pulled rank and attempted to leave Americans defenseless once again. It is, in the words of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “a constitutional crisis.” Even more fundamentally, it is a crisis of common sense that Americans won’t abide by.
U.S. Politicsepbusinessjournal.com

Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants, which drew racial profiling concerns

“Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants, which drew racial profiling concerns” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Immigrationkeranews.org

Gov. Abbott Is Running His Own Immigration Policy. Is It Legal?

Over the last few months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pieced together his own shadow immigration policy to arrest thousands of migrants crossing into the country without proper documentation. It’s enforced by state troopers and the National Guard. Abbott has said he is responding to the high rate of border...

Comments / 6

Community Policy