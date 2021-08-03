Cancel
Suspected COVID cases in tigers prompt San Diego Zoo exhibit closure

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The Tiger Trail habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is closed after a group of Sumatran tigers is believed to have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19. Some of the six tigers at the park were suffering from a cough, which led veterinarians to do an in-house SARS-CoV2 PCR test, a Safari Park spokesperson said. The test yielded a positive result from fecal samples and Safari Park is now awaiting confirmation of the results by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

