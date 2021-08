(Optional Video Accompaniment To This Post) I’m sure we all remember how much fun we had the last time the Republicans took the debt ceiling hostage. The hostage, as Mitch McConnell said at the time, was worth ransoming. (Proof, as if we needed any more, that Mitch McConnell’s politics are sociopathic in the sense that he truly doesn’t give a fck about any American who doesn’t give him money.) Well, it appears that the kidnappers are throwing up the ladders against the side of the house again. From CNN: