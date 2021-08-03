Some voice concerns about potential soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many are excited about the possibility of a soccer stadium in Albuquerque, there are still many who are against it. During the public comment section of Monday night’s city council meeting, people were split on whether or not we should even build a stadium, to begin with. “The city needs this beloved stadium for our beloved soccer team here to help the downtown area as well as the community around Baraelas,” said one public commenter.