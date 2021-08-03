Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving southeast onto the Pine Lodge Burn Scar. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include The Pine Lodge Burn Scar and rural areas of Southeastern Lincoln County, including State Road 246 and Forest Service Roads 130 and 616. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.