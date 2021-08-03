Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portions of the Gila Wilderness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH