Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered showers, humidity linger through midweek

By Stefanie Lauber
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFO8X_0bGrry1C00

Heat index values will remain in triple-digits this week across the Coastal Bend as the long, hot days of summer assuredly are here.

Added clouds in the sky have put a lid on rising afternoon temperatures, but the humidity is fueling those triple-digit "Feels Like" temperatures. Expect this pattern to linger into the next couple of days.

The widespread showers and storms today will continue to bubble up around the Coastal Bend throughout the rest of tonight and Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts through the end of the week will likely stay between a half-inch to one inch. A few areas may see locally heavy downpours with higher amounts.

Your umbrella will come in handy through the middle of the week, but you won't need it this weekend.

Abundant sunshine and sizzling afternoon temperatures will return just in time for those weekend plans!

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenthoiabc.com

A few passing showers and storms

Our weather has been quiet so far this week, and aside from a few isolated showers and storms over the next 24-36 hours we won't see too much change to our weather. Tonight will be dry, followed by increasing clouds during the day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers, thunderstorm for Thursday

Tracking isolated showers and a thunderstorm for your Thursday. Rainfall chances today are at 30%. We will see more cloud cover through this afternoon with highs near 86. The heat will quickly return into the 90s again by Friday into the weekend. We are also tracking the chance for storms late Saturday night into early Sunday. Some of these storms on Sunday could impact outdoor plans.
WIBW

Thursday forecast: Spotty showers today, heat wave begins tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more day with highs in the 80s but with a chance of a few spotty showers at times before the first heat wave of August begins tomorrow. Most of northeast Kansas will likely not get any rain and even if you do it’ll likely be less than 0.05″. There is a low risk for a t-storm or two to develop and if that were to happen that could mean a slightly higher rainfall amount but that would be very isolated.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Stay Showers Thursday, The A Hot Weekend

A weak area of low pressure will bring a few stray showers to the Four States but most of us will miss out on that rain. It really starts heating up from there. Highs this weekend will be in the 90s with the heat index over 100 during the afternoon.
Dallas, TXaudacy.com

Below average temperatures continue today in DFW with scattered showers and storms

Poor air quality, a hazy sky, a slight storm chance, increasing wind, and building heat… those are your weather stories across north Texas over the next 7 days. We're starting off in the upper sixties to mid seventies at this hour with nothing on weather radar. That will change later this afternoon, as a trough of low pressure swings through the central plain states. This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms during peak heating today, with the best chance towards the Red River and from Waco and point south.
EnvironmentNews On 6

Scattered Storms Before Heat, Humidity Return

Another day of relatively cool weather is expected with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms will be possible today and this evening before more summerlike weather returns this weekend through most of next week. The issue today involves the potential for...
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking scattered rain and storms this afternoon

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms through this evening. No severe weather is expected. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. TOMORROW: Clearing early, becoming mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a heat index between 93-95. EXTENDED: A weak disturbance rolling through the...
EnvironmentWJCL

Isolated showers and below average highs for Thursday

Relief from the heat stuck around for today and that will be the story for the next few days. Thursday will have a 30% chance of scattered showers which look to stick mainly south of I-16. With cloud coverage and a NE wind, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s. A front will lift into the area by Friday bringing a greater chance for some rain.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking a few showers Thursday, heat ramps up Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of a spotty shower or storm toward afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. EXTENDED: Expect a few more clouds tonight as a disturbance moves into the area on Thursday...
EnvironmentWAFF

Comfortable start to the day with heat, humidity, and sunshine building in for the afternoon

Happy Thursday! Another beautiful morning out there this morning with heat just around the corner. Another very comfortable start to the day out there today as many of us are waking up into the low to mid-60s! Skies are mostly clear this morning and should stay that way for much of the day today as well. Wind will start off from the east today, but as we move through the day it will turn to the southeast which will bring in a little more humidity than what we’ve seen so far this week. It should stay mainly sunny for most of the day, but there is a chance that we could see some afternoon clouds with a few isolated showers, but those will remain very isolated. High temperatures this afternoon will be back into the upper 80s.
EnvironmentKXLY

Chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday as cooler air approaches for the weekend – Kris

Change isn’t always easy, even when we’re just talking about the forecast. There is cooler, clearer weather on the way for the weekend, but the transition might be a little bumpy. A strong cold front for Thursday will bring gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms to the Inland Northwest in the afternoon and evening. Lightning is the last thing we need to see right now, and so there is a RED FLAG WARNING for Thursday. Firefighters are watching those thunderstorms closely for the potential of new fire starts. It will be hot again on Thursday, but it will be our last day in the 90s for a few days. If we can make it through tomorrow without new fires, our air quality should continue to improve through the weekend.
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity

Summertime heat and humidity are making a comeback. Here's Thursday's noon forecast. Technical Discussion: From showers to a return to summer heat & humidity!. Periods of rain, heavy at times, could impact eastern Connecticut tonight through tomorrow morning. Summer warmth returns starting Friday and higher humidity follows thereafter!. A few...
Environmentalabamawx.com

A Few Isolated Showers Later Today; Temps Stay Below Average

ANOTHER PLEASANT MORNING: A relatively dry airmass covers North Alabama this morning, and once again some of the cooler places have dipped into the 60-65 degree range around daybreak for a little taste of fall. Look for a partly sunny sky today across the state today with a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon and this evening. The chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 10-20 percent range, and the high will be in the upper 80s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy