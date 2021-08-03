Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Healthy Sanu providing leadership in 2nd stint with 49ers

By BEN ROSS ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- Mohamed Sanu is thrilled to have a second chance with the San Francisco 49ers. His fellow wide receivers might be even more excited to have their favorite resource back. "I love Mo," Brandon Aiyuk said. "Mo is somebody that I gravitated toward early, from the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap#The Atlanta Falcons#Niners#Wr Jalen Hurd#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Is Mohamed Sanu the answer to 49ers' search for a No. 3 wideout?

Cornerback Jason Verrett said Mohamed Sanu has looked “damn good” in training camp. And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was more emphatic, saying the 49ers wide receiver was “looking f----ing good” this summer. Standard training-camp hype? It’s possible. But it’s definitely accurate to say this: Sanu, 31, looks far better he did...
NFLthedallasnews.net

10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp

The 2020 season was an unprecedented one for the San Francisco 49ers in a number of ways. One of the outstanding setbacks for San Francisco was the number of injuries the team endured over the course of the season. The 49ers had a whopping league high of 32 players, who...
NFLNBC Sports

Now healthy, Sanu back with 49ers and ready to compete

SANTA CLARA -- Mohamed Sanu might have only spent three weeks with the 49ers in 2020, but he left a lasting impression. Both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were upset when the team released the veteran receiver after only playing 40 snaps over three contests. Sanu’s one reception in Week 3 was also his only target while with the squad.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan says no change to 49ers’ QB plans after Trey Lance’s strong practice

962 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance was impressive on Tuesday. It may have been his best practice of training camp. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback completed all 13 of his passes during team drills before his final throw, intended for wide receiver Richie James, fell incomplete. Lance even had a beautiful deep touchdown throw to Trent Sherfield that wowed teammates, the media, and fans. However, most of his passes on the day were shorter throws.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it won’t be too difficult to decide when QB Trey Lance is ready to take over as a starter over QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s not been as hard as you think,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “In this business, if you’re trying to plan out the next six months and say, ‘Where’s it going?’ that’s a mistake. You can’t do it. What I told Jimmy right when we made the trade is, ‘I don’t know any rookie who can come and beat you out if you’re playing at his best self. I didn’t necessarily think he was there last year at training camp. Then he had the injuries and stuff. But right now I see him playing well out here. If he can continue to go that way, that’s great for Trey. That’s great for our team. Then Trey can wait till he’s at his best self, which doesn’t happen overnight.”
NFL49erswebzone.com

Both Garoppolo and Lance Throw Picks on Day 5 of the 49ers QB Competition

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Day 5 of the quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the 49ers installed screen passes and jet sweeps, and spent roughly half the morning in the red zone. Here's what each quarterback did. JIMMY GAROPPOLO Completed 12 of 17 throws, tossed two touchdown passes, one ...Continue reading.
NFLknbr.com

Could a revitalized Mohamed Sanu be 49ers’ answer to wide receiver puzzle?

Fate is an awfully funny thing. It could have just as easily been Mohamed Sanu in the Super Bowl for the 49ers as Emmanuel Sanders, and it nearly was. During the 2019 trade deadline, the 49ers were outbid for Sanu by the New England Patriots (who offered a second-round pick) and pivoted to Sanders instead (for a third and swap of a fourth and a fifth). That worked out awfully well for them, and may have made Sanders a Super Bowl hero… if not for the most infamous overthrow in franchise history.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

New 49ers WR Trent Sherfield impressing coaches, teammates

837 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Step aside, Jalen Hurd. Well, at least for today. While the 6'5, 220 third-year wideout has been the talk of the fans, especially after suiting up in pads for team activities Tuesday, Trent Sherfield was the man of the moment, as he gained praise for his performance from head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy