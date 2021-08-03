Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ouray County, CO

VIDEO: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team Awaits National Guard To Hoist Injured Hiker Off Mount Sneffels

By Danielle Chavira
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AG44_0bGrrsiq00

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Incredible video from the Ouray Mountain Rescue Teams shows the moment an injured hiker was hoisted off Mount Sneffels by the Colorado National Guard. OMRT first responded to the trailhead on Friday at around noon after receiving a distress call which they say was immediately followed by a cancel notification.

The team had to wait until around 3 p.m. because of a heavy thunderstorm with lightning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMCLJ_0bGrrsiq00

(credit: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team)

They later learned the hike fell from the summit and landed on boulders between the summit and Lavender col. When they reached the man, they were met with more rain which they described as a torrential downpour with hail and lightning in the immediate vicinity.

The mountain stands 14,158 feet tall, and the rescued happened a few hundred feet below that at 13,800 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIAQu_0bGrrsiq00

(credit: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team)

The team decide to stay put for the night, and another team brought them extra supplies including flood, water and oxygen for the patient which wasn’t until after midnight because of mudslides and slippery trail conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UacaS_0bGrrsiq00

(credit: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team)

About seven hours later, a Colorado National Guard flew over ready to pluck the hiker off the mountain. The hiker was later transferred to an air ambulance which took him to a hospital.

They are reportedly in stable condition, but details about their injuries were not released.

OMRT urges hikers to start their hikes at dawn and be back down by noon due to unpredictable weather. They say hikers should leave a detailed travel plan with a family member or close friend.

The rescue team also notes they are made up of volunteers and are only funded by donations .

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Ouray County, CO
Ouray County, CO
Government
City
Ouray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Rescue#Mount Sneffels#Accident#Omrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Arvada, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Crews Searching Lake In Arvada For A Person Seen Struggling In The Water

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Fire search and rescue teams are continuing their search for a person at a lake at Independence and 49th. On Wednesday, Wheat Ridge Police got a 911 call of a person in distress in the water. (credit: CBS) Crews searched deep into the night on Wednesday before leaving the lake. Dive teams are currently back out in the water searching for signs of this person. Independence is currently closed from 49th to 50th while crews are in the area.
Pitkin County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Independence Pass Closed Due To Mudslide Cleanup

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Independence Pass was closed Wednesday afternoon due to mudslide cleanup. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route. They were also urged to not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman or McClure Pass. Instead, drivers were advised to follow the northern alternate route on Highway 13. Indy Pass is CLOSED, per @ColoradoDOT, for mudslide cleanup. Do NOT USE Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman, or McClure Pass. Follow the northern alternate route on Hwy 13. — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 4, 2021 It is unclear when Independence Pass will reopen.
Pueblo, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Unable To Fly, CPW Sends Sharp-Shinned Hawk To Pueblo Wildlife Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers are working to rehab a sharp-shinned hawk that is currently unable to fly. Someone found the hawk on the ground in Colorado Springs and brought it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region office.  (credit: CPW) CPW said the hawk appears to be healthy and has no obvious fractures. Biologists tried to release the hawk, but it could only glide or run on the ground. (credit: CPW) (credit: CPW) The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center will take care of the hawk at its raptor campus in Pueblo. CPW’s Joey Livingston described the rescue. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/08/cpw-hawk.mp4 “Sharp-shinned hawks are acrobats in the air, using short wings and long tails to dart at full speed through thick forests to surprise their prey – mostly songbirds and mice. They also hunt at birdfeeders,” CPW said in a tweet.  The sharp-shinned hawk is the smallest hawk in the United States, according to wildlife officials.
Posted by
CBS Denver

Glenwood Springs Visitors Say It’s Worth The Drive Around I-70 Closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The community of Glenwood Springs is seeing an impact to business as a result of the I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon. For drivers willing to make the trek, they say the added detour time is worth it. (credit: CBS) “I definitely would encourage it,” said Shawn Weber, who traveled to Glenwood Springs with his family from Denver. “It’s a beautiful place, great food, great people… we were actually enjoying some of the benefits of not having so many tourists at this time.” CBS4 met Weber and his family at the Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park, where there were hardly any...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Horrible Haze Expected To Get Worse

DENVER(CBS)- For most of the summer we have had a stubborn high pressure ridge waffling back and forth across the southwestern part of the nation. Credit: CBS4 Thursday the center of this ridge is in the perfect position to push a stronger pipeline of wildfire smoke into Colorado and most of the Rocky Mountain region. Credit: CBS4 For Denver and the Front Range smoke will range from Moderate to Thick during the course of the day. Credit: CBS4 As a result, there is an Air Quality Alert again in place for the entire Front Range including Fort Collins down thru Denver on to Colorado Springs for high ozone levels and fine particulate matter brought in by the increase of wildfire smoke. This is the 31st day in a row an Air Quality Alert has been in place for the Denver metro area. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will be sliding thru the state overnight Friday into Saturday this will briefly thin out the smoke Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday into the weekend another surge of thick smoke will push in. Plan on a hot and smoky finish to the weekend ahead. Credit: CBS4    
Jefferson County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies Determine Suspicious Package At Clement Park Not A Threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Everyone was cleared out of Clement Park Wednesday morning as Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search prompted by a suspicious package. The park was evacuated as a precaution. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the park where several law enforcement vehicles were parked in the parking lot. (credit: CBS) After investigating, deputies determined the package was not a threat and people were once again allowed to enter Clement Park. (credit: CBS)
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Man’s Body Found In Duck Pond In Denver’s City Park

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters pulled a man’s body from Duck Pond at City Park on Tuesday evening. They responded to the area at around 4:30 p.m. for a call about a possible bicyclist who fell in the water near 23rd Avenue and York Street. (credit: Denver Fire) Crews searched the water for hours until they found a body at around 6:45 p.m. They did not describe the victim, only saying they died. (credit: Denver Fire) Dive teams say they found clothing and a backpack in the water, but also noted some people who are homeless nearby. (credit: Denver Fire) It’s not clear if this death is considered suspicious.
Weld County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Feral Kitten Saved From Weld County Dumpster With A Little Oil

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal Control officers in Weld County came across a feral kitten that wound up stuck in a dumpster. The kitten stuck its head in a drainage hole, but couldn’t get back out. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) On July 14, officers responded to the dumpster in an alley in unincorporated Weld County south of Platteville. “Once officers arrived in the area, they found the kitten, who didn’t care much for her situation and acted appropriately,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Officers say they used a not-so-common technique to free the animal with vegetable oil. Carefully, officers freed one ear and then the second. Anticipating a quick reaction, officers had a carrier ready to capture the kitten. The kitten “shot out of the drainage hole like a backwards cannon” and into the carrier. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) It was taken to the Humane Society of Weld County in Evans. Sheriff’s officials say the kitten was adopted less than two weeks later.
Lakewood, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Lakewood Animal Control Searches For Man After His Dog Bit A Child

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are trying to track down a man and his dog after the dog bit a child. It happened at the Sunshine Laundromat located at 145 S. Sheridan Blvd. on July 28. (credit: Lakewood Police) Police say the dog bit a child that was walking by. The child was injured. The license plate is Colorado AFV-V07. (credit: Lakewood Police) Anyone with information about the man or the dog is asked to call Lakewood Animal Control at 303.980.7300. The case number is LK21-027838.
Grand County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Highway 125 In Grand County Closed For Mudslide

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mudslides forced Highway 125 in Grand County to close over the weekend. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has not yet announced if the highway is reopened. (credit: Grand County) Information from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the highway is still closed as of Sunday afternoon. (credit: Grand County) The highway is closed between Lazy U and Forest Service Road 740. The sheriff’s office says mud and debris are flowing down Willow Creek toward the bridge at Hwy 125.
Lincoln County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Body Cam Video Shows How Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton Was Ambushed

(CBS4) – New body cam video released by Lincoln County authorities shows what happened the night Deputy Michael Hutton was ambushed by Tristin Ensinger in May. The sheriff says he released video to show the dangers law enforcement face every day — but it is shocking. (credit: Lincoln County) (credit: Lincoln County) The video shows Hutton responding to a call at Highway 40 near Limon. He interacts with a trucker who had reported someone trying to break into a truck. As Hutton approaches the truck, he is shot. An emergency dispatcher tries to reach him over the 2-way radio to no avail. Responding officers get to Hutton in 21 minutes and then offer encouragement as they look for the suspect. That suspect, Ensinger, was later found nearby dead of a self-inflicted wound. Tristin Ensinger (credit: Lincoln County) Ensinger, 25, was a murder suspect out of Ohio and the sheriff says he was intent on ambushing law enforcement officers. Deputy Michael Hutton gives a thumbs up after being taken to the hospital. (credit: Lincoln County) Hutton is still recovering but is expected to return to full law enforcement duty.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Bustang Resumes Service To Glenwood Springs, Trip From Denver To Grand Junction 4 Hours Longer With I-70 Closure Detour

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Bustang service from Denver to Grand Junction resumes but travelers should take into account the extra time for the Interstate 70 closure in Glenwood Canyon. A trip that would typically take 5 hours and 40 minutes will take about 9 hours and 45 minutes as long as the I-70 closure is in place. (credit: CBS) Both eastbound and westbound routes are traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs as part of the detour around the I-70 closure. A 46-mile stretch of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after...
Posted by
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Police Host Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Event

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Catalytic converters continue to be targeted by thieves in Colorado for their value. Thieves steal the devices because they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium, which help convert engine exhaust into a less harmful gas.A catalytic converter (credit: CBS) They can steal the part from under your vehicle in just minutes. The Wheat Ridge Police Department is taking action to protect that expensive part. During a free anti-theft program, detectives and volunteers will apply a non-removable, chemically-etched identification number to your vehicle’s catalytic converter. (credit: CBS) The identification number is a visible deterrent to thieves and helps identify a converter if it is stolen. The anti-theft program is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Midas building at Wadsworth Boulevard and 38th Avenue. Installation should take about 30 minutes. It is a first-come, first-served event. Drivers do not need to be a Wheat Ridge resident to participate.
Posted by
CBS Denver

Large Number Of Law Enforcement Authorities Surround Home In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home near 69th Avenue and Fairfax Drive on Tuesday night. There appeared to be at least two SWAT vehicles involved. (credit: CBS) Police have not said why they responded to this home, if anyone is hurt or if any shots have been fired. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) CBS4 will update this story when more information is verified and confirmed.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Crash That Left Pedestrian Seriously Injured

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a pedestrian and then drove away. It happened about 1:30 a.m. on July 31 near Mississippi and Sable. (credit: Aurora Police) The pedestrian was left with serious injuries. (credit: Aurora Police) Police are searching for a beige or white GMC Yukon XL that’s a 2001 or 2005 model. The vehicle may be missing the light divider on the front bumper. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Towns Along Detour Route From I-70 Seeing Unexpected Bump In Revenue

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said Monday it could take weeks to repair damage on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by mud and debris slides from heavy rain. The northern detour recommended by the Colorado Department of Transportation will take you the better part of five hours. (credit: CBS) Heading west from Denver, the detour takes you to Silverthorne, through Steamboat onto Craig, then to Rifle and finally to Glenwood Springs. While the drive is long, made longer by semi traffic, the towns along the way are seeing a major economic benefit. “The impact seems to be greater especially with...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: One More Day With A Serious Threat For More Flooding And Mudslides

DENVER (CBS4) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact the western half of Colorado again on Tuesday. Some of the rain will be heavy leading to the possibility of more flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flows mostly over recent burn scars. The National Weather Service has once again issued a Flash Flood Watch for all mountain areas in the state and well as most of the Western Slope and even a small portion of southern Colorado south of Pueblo including I-25 through Walsenburg and Trinidad. (source: CBS) Unlike Monday there is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Denver and the entire urban...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extreme Damage’ To I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Forces Prolonged Closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Those who were hoping to drive Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon won’t be doing so anytime in the near future. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more heavy rain and flooding of July 31 caused extreme damage. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) I-70 has been closed through the canyon since Thursday night when dozens of drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued. Senior operation supervisors and engineers say they haven’t seen such damage to the viaduct structure ever. On Saturday, crews cleared 135 truck loads worth of mud and debris. While there was hope the interstate would reopen by Monday, crews are continuing to work, and CDOT has not given a definitive date of reopening. Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs. CDOT recommends truck drivers to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extended’ Closure Of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Expected As Crews Work To Repair Extreme Damage From Mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer. (credit: CDOT) It’s not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused “extreme damage” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Flash Flood Threat Ramps Back Up In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After much less rain in Colorado on Sunday, monsoon moisture will bring widespread thunderstorms to the mountains on Monday causing a threat for more flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flows. The rain will initially develop west of the Continental Divide by early Monday afternoon. Some thunderstorms could impact areas already hit hard from recent flooding including the Grizzly Creek burn scar near Glenwood Springs which has caused an extended closure of Interstate 70. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed on Monday due to extreme damage from flooding. (source: CDOT) The rain will then spread east of the Divide and into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy