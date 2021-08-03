Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'I don’t think people understand the gravity of the issue' | Delta variant surge continues

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaK36_0bGrrnYR00

It took a few weeks for the Delta variant to fill Louisiana hospitals with COVID patients at a record-breaking level. State health leaders say this current surge in COVID cases was avoidable.

Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee says don’t expect the fourth surge to pass in the same amount of time that it took develop.

“We’re going to be in this surge for a while, and I don’t think people understand the gravity of the issue,” said Dr. Hebert-Magee, medical director for Region 1 of the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Hebert-Magee says unlike the previous waves of COVID, more children are being affected this time around.

“They are our most valuable resource and with them going back to school or with many already in school, we cannot jeopardize being in this any longer,”  Dr. Hebert-Magee said.

Starting Wednesday, a state-wide mask mandate will be put in place. It’s expected to last until at least Sept. 1. Dr. Hebert-Magee says with the Delta variant, we can’t be selective about pandemic precautions. She’s urging even the vaccinated to mask up and be mindful of social distancing.

“I’ve lost my sense of taste, and I’ve lost my sense of smell, and I feel fatigued,” John Fitzmorris told us over a Zoom interview on Tuesday.

Fitzmorris is considered a breakthrough case. He tested positive for COVID several days earlier despite have been fully vaccinated. Fitzmorris said he’s grateful to recover outside of a hospital.

“I feel very blessed that I was vaccinated, and I’m sure that’s mitigated the symptoms an unvaccinated person would have,” Fitzmorris said.

“It is much better than its predecessors at spreading,” Dr. Lucio Miele said as he described the Delta variant.

Dr. Miele is the head of the Genetics Department at the LSU School of Medicine. He’s been studying the multiple variants of COVID.

Dr. Miele says Louisiana’s poor vaccination rate makes the state more susceptible to future forms of the virus.

“This doesn’t have to be the definitive variant," he said. "There may very well be others coming after it that may be even worse, and there are some inklings of that from other parts of the world.”

Given the evolving nature of the Coronavirus, Dr. Miele says the near future will likely entail many of us getting booster shots to help sustain protection gained from vaccines.

“At least two countries have made the decision to go ahead with booster shoots,” Dr. Miele said.

How another country’s handling of COVID may seem far and distant, but then again, a variant that once started in India is now changing life in Louisiana.

Comments / 1

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Delta#Covid#The Genetics Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
Public HealthKEDM

Why The Delta Variant Is So Contagious, And The Fourth Surge Is Different

Cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in Louisiana, causing record-high rises that Gov. John Bel Edwards called “scary,” driven by the delta variant. Dr. Joseph Kanter called delta “dangerous and dominant.” It accounts for more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. On July 8, when Kanter first...
Pharmaceuticalsthecut.com

I’m Vaccinated. Should I Be Worried About the Delta Variant?

This week, the CDC announced that in areas of the country with high COVID transmission, even vaccinated people should start wearing masks indoors again. In issuing the new guidance —a change from previous recommendations — the agency cited concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta variant, the most contagious strain yet. Right now, the Delta variant accounts for about 83 percent of COVID cases in the U.S. In states with low rates of vaccination, including many in the South, cases are surging, and some hospitals are now experiencing the biggest influx of patients of the entire pandemic.
ScienceScientific American

Why Do Variants Such as Delta Become Dominant?

If researchers were predicting which coronavirus variant would take over the world, the Delta variant would not have been their first guess. But since its first appearance in India in December 2020, the highly contagious variant has become the predominant strain of the virus, accounting for more than 90 percent of new COVID cases in the U.S.
TravelWoodlands Online& LLC

What you should know about COVID-19's Delta variant

You’re surely eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind you. But if you or your children are not vaccinated, not so fast. The latest coronavirus villain—the Delta variant—has proven to be the fastest and most infectious spreader. Though a virtual newcomer last March, it’s already linked to more than 40...
Public HealthKait 8

Hospitalization surge with Delta Variant

YouTube rebukes Murdock's Sky News Australia for alleged COVID misinformation as the overall level of misinformation hits a fever-pitch. COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where daily vaccination...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.

Comments / 1

Community Policy