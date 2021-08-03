Cancel
Bronx, NY

MISSING: NYPD searching for Bronx girl, 13, last seen Monday

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

The NYPD is searching for a 13-year-old Bronx girl who went missing on Monday. Destiny Cook was last seen near her home in Mott Haven around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

