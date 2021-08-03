Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Illini players settling into new positions

By Nico Haeflinger
cw23tv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football taking the field for day two of training camp on Tuesday morning. The Illini have four weeks to prepare for the season opener against Nebraska on August 28, a game in which the Illini will look much different than in years past. This due to new schemes on offense and defense, and familiar faces in new roles.

cw23tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Ryan Walters
Person
Isaiah Williams
Person
Tony Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Rutgers#American Football#Wccu#Wics#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tim Tebow Practice Video

It’s certainly fair for NFL fans to question Tim Tebow‘s ability to perform as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player is making a football comeback at a new position. Tebow has never played tight end before, though the Jaguars are trying him out at the position.
NFLCBS Sports

Why Jacob Eason is primed to thrive in Indianapolis as Colts' replacement for Carson Wentz

Everyone knew with Jacob Eason. Real early. It was more a matter of when he'd get to the NFL than if he'd get to the league. Leaving high school at nearly 6-6 and 208 pounds with 102 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions, Eason was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in 247 Sports' Composite Rankings in the class of 2016 and started as a true freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs that fall. Impressive.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors Q&A: Justin Fields For Deshaun Watson? Andy Dalton Or Nick Foles Trade?

Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.
ganggreennation.com

Jets Sign QB Josh Johnson

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Trading for Deshaun Watson comically suggested for Vikings

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes the Minnesota Vikings trading Kirk Cousins to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson is an actual thing that could happen. It probably wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not one of Mike Zimmer’s top-five favorite people right now. Since...
Posted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Buckeyes: #1 recruiting class in 2022 for football and basketball

Mar 1, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann (right) is congratulated by head football coach Ryan Day (left) following the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. Even with a de-commitment on the football side of...
Indianapolis, INDanville Commercial-News

Bielema hopes to put Illini at the top

INDIANAPOLIS — At long last, Illinois may have found the coach that can turn the program around. Not a reclamation project by any means, but the past few decades have seen more losing seasons than winning ones, and in that time span, several head coaches that have tried to reverse a moribund trend.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State QB Has Honest Reaction To Quinn Ewers’ Decision

In 2014, Ohio State football’s quarterback room featured high-profile names like Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. Fast forward to 2021, the Buckeyes’ current quarterback group has the potential to be just as special. With the departure of Justin Fields to the NFL, Ryan Day has to find a...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Joey Galloway’s Comment

Ohio State football fans aren’t thrilled with what Joey Galloway said about the school’s rivalry with Michigan. The Buckeyes take their rivalry with the Wolverines extremely seriously. Ohio State players and coaches won’t even say the word “Michigan” – they’ll refer to the program as “That Team Up North.” There’s even a clock inside the facility counting down to The Game.
Indianapolis, INWAND TV

Illini paves the way for vaccinating programs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND-TV) -- As Head Coach Bret Bielema kicked off his era of football at Big Ten media day, fans and media were introduced to a wiser and older man than the Big Ten met years ago. With that increase in wisdom, also came the news that the Illini...

Comments / 0

Community Policy