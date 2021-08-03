Baby's survival in fatal crash called 'miraculous'

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family grieving the loss of a new mother killed in a rollover crash calls the survival of her 4-month-old baby a miracle.

“It's hard day-to-day … just filled with sorrow,” said David Ingle.

Four days later, the grief remains consuming for Ingle after the death of his partner of four years, Daraiah Black, 27.

“It's like half of me is gone,” said Ingle.

Last Friday, her family had been mourning the death of Ingle’s grandmother at her El Cajon home. Black's 4-month-old baby, Vonna, had been fussy.

“I believe she was getting out of house to let my family have their moment. I think she also wanted to clear her head as well,” said Ingle.

Just after 7 p.m., Black was in her car, her baby in a child seat in the back. She was on the eastbound I-8, just east of the SR-125, when witnesses say she lost control, rolled, and flipped. The car landed on its wheels near the center divider.

Firefighters performed CPR, but Black died at the scene.

Her daughter was transported to a hospital. Remarkably, she was okay.

“It did end up being minor injuries, scrapes, and bruising,” said Ingle. “Astounding and miraculous.”

Ingle says Vonna was showered with love by her mom. Facebook photos show Black beaming during her pregnancy before she posted photos of the new baby.

The bystander who pulled the baby from the car wanted to let Ingle know something.

“She told me the only reason that baby made it is because her mom strapped that car seat so tight,” said Ingle.

Ingle calls that the biggest of blessings amid so much grief.

“Vonna is my silver lining. I will raise her to be kind, loving, compassionate, and understanding, everything her mom was,” said Ingle.

The crash investigation is ongoing, but alcohol is not a suspected factor.

A GofundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.