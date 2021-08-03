Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In their first move of free agency, the Hornets sign a veteran PG with ties to the city

By Jonathan M. Alexander
The State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Hornets have agreed to one-year deal with veteran point guard and Charlotte native Ish Smith, a league source confirmed Tuesday. The team has the option to extend him for a second year. Smith, 33, who graduated from Central Cabbarus High School in 2006 and later went to Wake...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Ish Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA free agency: Cody Zeller looking for playoff team after Charlotte Hornets

The start of NBA free agency is coming up soon, as the new league year starts at 12:01 p.m. ET on Aug. 6. What previously appeared to be a weak free-agency class has a lot more juice now than it did a few months ago, as Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul will hit the market under interesting circumstances. The strength of this class, however, is probably the large number of quality veteran role players. Cody Zeller is one of those, as the 28-year-old Indiana alum could be moving on from the Charlotte Hornets.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Charlotte Hornets allow Malik Monk to walk into unrestricted free agency

The Hornets are letting the Malik Monk experience come to an end. On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that it will not extend shooting guard Malik Monk a qualifying offer, which will make the former Kentucky Wildcat an unrestricted free agent. Monk is now free to sign with any team he would like.
NBAAt The Hive

The Hornets marvelous draft day has them set up perfectly for free agency

The Charlotte Hornets arguably made more out of their draft day assets than any team in the league on Thursday. They acquired Mason Plumlee and moved up 20 spots in the second round to do so. They took a consensus top seven or eight pick in James Bouknight at 11, then traded a future mid to late first round pick to get Kai Jones at 19. They then took a couple of big swings on potential in the second round on JT Thor and Scottie Lewis.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets make former Kansas PG Devonte’ Graham a restricted free agent

Three days after Charlotte’s NBA franchise drafted UConn guard James Bouknight, crowding the Hornets’ backcourt even further than it already was, team GM Mitch Kupchak announced the Hornets had made a qualifying offer to free agent guard Devonte’ Graham. The offer makes the former Kansas standout a restricted feee agent,...
NBAAt The Hive

Charlotte Hornets no longer expected to pursue centers in free agency

After an eventful draft night, the Charlotte Hornets are now set to enter free agency. However, their plans have seemingly changed. When the offseason began, most people believed that the Hornets would be big players in free agency. Specifically, the thought was that they would go after a center. Names like Richaun Holmes and Nerlens Noel became very popular amongst fans. Things have changed since the start of free agency, though.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Two free agent moves that should be made

The 2021 NBA off-season seems to be moving along well for the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte added players James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor, and Scottie Lewis via the 2021 NBA Draft and the Hornets also agreed to a trade with the Detroit Pistons for center Mason Plumlee. All five players seem to fit the direction the organization is headed, but there’s still restructuring that needs to occur. Free agency gives the Hornets that perfect opportunity to continue to build their roster and Charlotte has money to spend. Here are two moves Charlotte should make during this 2021 free agency period.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets Free Agency: Graham, Zeller Depart

When it comes to NBA Free Agency, things move quickly. For the Charlotte Hornets, there were some very fast-moving parts, and swift changes already. And it resulted in a restricted free-agent target and their longest-tenured player moving on to different places. One day after the Hornets made Devonte’ Graham a...
NBAAt The Hive

An updated Hornets free agency primer

It feels like weeks have transpired since last Thursday’s draft, but here is where the Charlotte Hornets stand two days into the NBA free agency period. The Hornets have lost Devonte’ Graham in a sign-and-trade to the New Orleans Pelicans, Malik Monk on a one-year minimum deal to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cody Zeller on a one-year deal to the Portland Trail Blazers. With the departure of these players, the Hornets have about $13.5 million in cap space remaining and 15 roster spots filled, though Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels all have non-guaranteed contracts for next season.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Punished The Entire Bucks Team Because Thon Maker Had An Android Phone That Caused A Group Chat Error

Jason Kidd is now the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. After a successful stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship as an assistant coach, Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won his first and only NBA championship. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.
NBAwearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee Bucks complete trade with Indiana Pacers, acquire two players in NBA Draft

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers complete a trade that gives Milwaukee the rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili was selected 54th overall in Thursday’s draft. He’s a 6-11, 240 pound forward from Seaton Hall. During his senior year last season, he averaged17.5 points (2nd in Big East), 7.6 rebounds (5th in Big East) and 3.2 assists (12th in Big East) per game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy