Tutoring centers help combat COVID learning loss

Sylvan Learning says on average, they're seeing about three months of learning loss due to COVID and summer.

"What research was saying towards fall and winter last year, was math was getting hit harder than reading overall. However with reading, we're seeing those lower grades where students are learning to read so kindergarten through second grade were being hit hard too," said Kelly Megha, center director of Sylvan Learning Bellevue.

Megha says it's going to take about two years for students to get back on track.

"It doesn't seem like too much for families, but for a school to try to fit in three months of learning into the school day that's already jam-packed with curriculum, it's going to be very difficult. Trying to prep students for the school year and helping them and teachers, and the whole education team as much as possible at home is going to be a big positive impact on student education this year," Megha said.

Tutoring centers like Sylvan can help fill those gaps. Megha says Sylvan offers diagnostic assessments as well as programs that work with kids to build mastery in subjects to help foundational skills.

Some local districts also held summer programs to help combat COVID learning loss. OPS held next-level learning where elementary students focused on literacy, math, and social-emotional instruction while secondary students were able to cater the curriculum to their needs.

Westside Community Schools also offered elementary-level summer school where students worked on math, science, and reading.