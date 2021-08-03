Cancel
Financial Reports

Rocky Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.9 million. The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share. The footwear company posted revenue of...

Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Brookfield Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 13 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Restaurant Brands Intl evaluate the company at an average price target of $73.62 with a high of $81.00 and a low of $66.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $43,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dana stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 2.55.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,288 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.98 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.92.

