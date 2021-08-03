Banner Health leader warns about COVID trends in Valley hospitals

View more in
Public Health
Health Services|Posted byThe Guardian
NHS hospitals forced to cancel operations again by unfolding third wave
Health service under pressure from influx of Covid patients across England as more staff self-isolate
Public Health|Posted byDaily Mail
Arizona's largest health system Banner Health becomes the latest to require its 52,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1 or be fired
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital system, has become the latest to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The nonprofit health system is requiring its 52,000 workers across six states to be immunized November 1 or risk termination. Officials said there will be 'limited exceptions' to the mandate but...
Pascagoula, MS|WLOX
Health care workers’ stress levels rising along with COVID-19 hospitalizations
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Alarms are becoming a far too familiar sound for health care professionals working long hours. Lacy Lancaster is a Critical Care Registered Nurse for Ocean Springs Hospital and says the number of hospitalizations because of COVID-19 is continuing to grow. “Two to three weeks ago we...
Dayton, OH|WDTN
Miami Valley health leaders believe mask mandate isn’t necessary as cases rise
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The COVID-19 case count on Tuesday, July 27, was nearly triple the state’s daily average of 537, with over 1,300 cases being reported in just 24 hours. As cases continue to climb, some Ohioans are starting to wonder whether a mask mandate should be reinstated. Health leaders...
Wenatchee, WA|ncwlife.com
Rising COVID-19 admissions afflict Wenatchee Valley hospital
WENATCHEE — Rising case rates in Chelan and Douglas counties have led to a renewed high in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Twenty-four people were under care at Central Washington Hospital as of Tuesday, the highest number since January. New positive tests are on the rise: The two counties now have a case rate of 199 per 100,000 members of the population, for the week ending July 25th.
NPR
A Health Care Giant Sold Off Dozens Of Hospitals — But Continued Suing Many Patients
Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon doesn't exist anymore as a hospital. But it still sued Hope Cantwell. A knock came on the door of Cantwell's East Nashville apartment early this year. She hadn't been vaccinated yet and says she wasn't really answering the door to strangers. So she didn't. But then several more...
Pensacola, FL|WKRG
Hospital leaders address myths about vaccines as COVID-19 patients pour in
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Northwest Florida hospitals are continuing to fill up with COVID-19 patients and health leaders are trying to dispel myths about the vaccines. “We are confident in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tom VanOsdol, President and CEO of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast. Ascension Sacred...
Missouri State|Posted byKMIZ ABC 17 News
THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids
Check back here for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Missouri. The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Corpus Christi, TX|Posted byKZTV 10
City, county and hospital leaders discuss spike in COVID-19 cases
Corpus Christi, Nueces County, and local hospital leaders held a briefing Wednesday to update the public on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and to urge people to get vaccinated.
Public Health|Posted byPhoenix Business Journal
Another Valley health system mandates Covid-19 vaccine as condition of employment
Following in the footsteps of the state's largest health system, another Valley hospital is requiring that all employees must have the Covid-19 vaccine. Here's what the American Hospital Association has to say about it.
Public Health|AZFamily
Banner Health says employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1
Banner Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all employees by Nov. 1. But not everyone agrees with that mandate.
Posted byFirst Coast News
Baptist South opens COVID Care Expansion Unit amid increase in patients
Health officials say more than 97% of all COVID inpatients have not been vaccinated.
Public Health|McKnight's
American Hospital Association ‘strongly’ urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers
A leading hospitals advocate has officially endorsed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers. “To protect all patients, communities and personnel from the known and substantial risks of COVID-19, the American Hospital Association strongly urges the vaccination of all healthcare personnel,” the organization said in a statement released Wednesday. Vaccination protects...
Public Health|northwestgeorgianews.com
Vast majority of Erie's COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients
Only a handful of COVID-19 patients admitted at UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent Hospital since June 1 were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Five of the combined 48 patients admitted to the two Erie hospitals for COVID-19 had received COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials said. The number includes four of 18 admitted patients at Hamot and one of 30 at Saint Vincent.
Brevard County, FL|fox35orlando.com
Health First to require COVID vaccines for all staff once fully approved by FDA
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Health First announced on Monday that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its staff when the Federal Drug Administration lifts the emergency-use authorization of the vaccines and fully approves them. Health First, based in Brevard County, sent FOX 35 a copy of an email...
Public Health|Minneapolis Star Tribune
Hospitals increasingly ready to mandate COVID vaccine
More and more hospitals and major health systems are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing rising caseloads fueled by the delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities and even within their workforce. Many hospitals say their efforts to immunize their employees have stalled, in much...
Public Health|HealthcareFinanceNews.com
AHA calls for mandatory vaccinations for hospital and health system employees
The American Hospital Association supports mandatory vaccinations for hospital and health system employees, according to a policy statement adopted by the AHA Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these...
Harrisonburg, VA|WHSV
Valley health district reminds people to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is reminding people around the Valley that if they get their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, make sure you go back for the second. Some states around the country are reporting people skipping out on the...
Public Health|ABC Action News
Doctors, nurses, medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines among health care workers
The number of coronavirus infections is rising in nearly every state, thanks in large part to the highly contagious delta variant, and vaccinations continue to plateau; now more than 50 major medical groups are calling on health care and long-term care facilities to mandate employees be vaccinated to slow the spread.
Shreveport, LA|KSLA
Health leaders worry for NWLA hospital capacity amid fourth surge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - State and local leaders are calling it the “fourth surge” as hospitalizations hit a record-breaking number in Louisiana. The patients being hospitalized are younger and the demand on the hospital systems is growing. “The hospitals in our area are already filling up. They have a large...
