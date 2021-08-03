Business Decision: Should Employers Require Workers To Get Vaccinated?
As the Delta variant drives up the number of COVID-19 cases, many businesses are now having to decide whether to mandate or require vaccinations for their employees. “Employers are in a really tough spot on this. Trying to balance the needs of their business, the needs of their employees, the needs of their customers, there’s no easy answer any way you look at it,” said employment lawyer Marcelo Dieguez.www.nbcsandiego.com
