Public Health

Business Decision: Should Employers Require Workers To Get Vaccinated?

By Artie Ojeda
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta variant drives up the number of COVID-19 cases, many businesses are now having to decide whether to mandate or require vaccinations for their employees. “Employers are in a really tough spot on this. Trying to balance the needs of their business, the needs of their employees, the needs of their customers, there’s no easy answer any way you look at it,” said employment lawyer Marcelo Dieguez.

