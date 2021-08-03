Lowell reports ‘significant number’ of deceased ducks in Merrimack River

The city is advising people not to feed ducks in the area.

An angler casts a line into the Merrimack River. The river has recently seen an increase in deceased ducks. Christopher Klein/The Boston Globe

Lowell officials are asking the public to stop feeding ducks after a “significant number” of dead ducks were seen in the Merrimack River, according to a tweet from the city on Tuesday.

The city tweeted the likely cause is avian botulism – a toxin that can kill waterfowl. Avian botulism does not affect humans, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tweet advised people against feeding the ducks to prevent them from being closely concentrated together.

The Lowell Police Department Animal Control is also watching the situation, according to the tweet.