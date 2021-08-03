Cancel
Lowell, MA

Lowell reports ‘significant number’ of deceased ducks in Merrimack River

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

The city is advising people not to feed ducks in the area.

An angler casts a line into the Merrimack River. The river has recently seen an increase in deceased ducks. Christopher Klein/The Boston Globe

Lowell officials are asking the public to stop feeding ducks after a “significant number” of dead ducks were seen in the Merrimack River, according to a tweet from the city on Tuesday.

The city tweeted the likely cause is avian botulism – a toxin that can kill waterfowl. Avian botulism does not affect humans, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tweet advised people against feeding the ducks to prevent them from being closely concentrated together.

The Lowell Police Department Animal Control is also watching the situation, according to the tweet.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
Nantucket, MA
Boston

A Nantucket shop closed temporarily for a mental health break. Staff said a ‘boiling point’ was reached with customers over masks.

“Customers being disrespectful and inconsiderate was not going to be tolerated.”. A Nantucket business temporarily closed its doors this week for a “mental health break” after staff said a “boiling point” was reached with customers who disregarded the store’s COVID-19 mask requirement. ACK 4170, which sells jewelry, accessories, gifts, and...
Boston, MA
Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: The Boston.com interview

The Boston mayoral candidate and at-large city councilor on improving public schools, mental health, homelessness, and why she occasionally puts a hyphen in her name. In the crowded field of self-identifying progressive Democrats running to be Boston’s next mayor, Annissa Essaibi George is often defined in contrast to her opponents.
Massachusetts State
Boston

Mass. gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing presses Charlie Baker for mask mandate that ‘mirrors’ CDC guidelines

Baker says his administration's new statewide advisory is "much more appropriate for what we're dealing with at this point in time." Amid concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration released new face covering guidelines for both the general public and schools last Friday.

