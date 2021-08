Mitsubishi recently released the all-new 2022 Outlander, based on the same platform and running gear as the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The Japanese automaker also sells an Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, but it's still based on the outgoing generation with some updates for the 2021 model year. Electrification is clearly part of Mitsubishi's future, as the company recently teased the upcoming 2023 Outlander PHEV. We aren't sure if this new model will use an engine from Nissan or Mitsubishi, but we hope its hybrid technology makes its way to the Rogue.