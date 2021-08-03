Excessive heat warning extended to 9 counties; some hiking trails close, heat relief stations open

An excessive heat warning has been extended to nine counties in Arizona, forcing several popular trails to close as temperatures climb to nearly 115 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

12 News meteorologist Lindsay Riley said it will be the first time we see temperatures in the 110s since July 11th.

Cooling and hydration centers will open for anyone who needs relief.

Heat warnings

National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the following areas:

Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday

La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma Counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday

Graham and Greenlee Counties from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Coconino County from 8/noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday

Daytime highs are expected to be up to 120° F. Residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.

Closed trails

Trails on Camelback Mountain and the Piestewa Peak trailhead will be restricted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3-4, according to Phoenix Parks and Recreation.

In June, the United Phoenix Firefighters Association asked Phoenix's Parks & Recreation Board to close down Camelback and Piestewa when there is an extreme heat warning. It was approved on July 13.

Cooling stations

Cooling stations will be available to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a news release from The Salvation Army.

Major David Yardley, the Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program coordinator in a news release said anyone can come into a Salvation Army location for indoor cooling and hydration during regular operating hours, and when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

"We ‘activate’ our heat relief stations to another level by alerting the public and posting extra signage to guide people to each heat relief station. Some locations have canopies outside from which they give water and other available heat relief items to passersby," he said.

The relief stations will be located at:

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

– Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave. Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

– Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave. Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

– Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St. Glendale – Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

– Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave. Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

– Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St. Phoenix

- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

- Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

- Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road

- Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

– North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd. Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive

On average the organization gives out nearly 1,500 bottles of water each day and provides mobile hydration units to certain areas of Phoenix, according to the Salvation Army's website.

