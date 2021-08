Rangan joined the company in January 2020 after stints at Dropbox, Workday and SAP. Her strong background in engineering, sales and marketing should prove helpful as she takes over the chief executive role. It’s worth noting that Halligan suffered a snowmobile accident earlier this year, and while he has recovered now, Rangan ran the company in his absence, perhaps helping lay the groundwork for this decision. Halligan wrote in a blog post announcing his decision that she is completely prepared to take on this role.